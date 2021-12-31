US Markets
XERS

Health Care Sector Update for 12/31/2021: XERS, ZEPP, SPRB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.03% lower while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up by 0.16%.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) was rallying past 26% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Recorlev cortisol synthesis inhibitor, known generically as levoketoconazole, for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative.

Zepp Healths (ZEPP) was shedding almost 3% after saying it now expects Q4 revenue of 1.6 billion renminbi ($252 million) and 1.75 billion Chinese renminbi, instead of the previously expected range of 1.75 billion and 2 billion renminbi.

Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) was more than 2% lower after filing a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $200 million of its securities from time to time.

