Health Care Sector Update for 12/31/2020: MRNA,MDNA,MDNA.TO,HSTO,HOTH

Health care stocks overcame their lack of direction earlier Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 0.7% advance in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, still was sinking 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) fell about 5% despite Thursday publishing late-stage data confirming the efficacy and safety of its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate, with the messenger RNA-based vaccine preventing COVID-19 in 94.1% of the trial participants receiving the two-dose regimen 28 days apart. Of the nearly 30,000 volunteers participating in the study, only 11 of the 196 cases of COVID-19 were in the active group, according to the trial results published in the New England Journal of Medicine. US regulators approved emergency use of mRNA-1273 earlier this month.

Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) slid 3% after the Canadian immuno-oncology firm announced an at-the-market offering of up to $25 million of its common shares from time to time. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, and clinical trial costs, the company said.

Histogen (HSTO) fell 27% after the regenerative medicines company priced a $14 million public offering of 14 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $1 apiece, or about 3.8% under Wednesday's closing price. Investors also received warrants to buy an additional share together with accompanying warrants to buy up to 14 million common shares, also exercisable at $1 per share.

Among advancers, Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) rose almost 44% after the biopharmaceuticals company announced a production agreement with Tergus Pharma for manufacturing and laboratory materials for Hoth's HT-001 cancer drug candidate. Hoth recently requested a preliminary meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration to discuss its proposed drug development program for the drug.

