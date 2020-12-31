Health Care Sector Update for 12/31/2020: MDNA,MDNA.TO,HSTO,HOTH

Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) slid 4.9% after the Canadian immuno-oncology firm announced an at-the-market offering of up to $25 million of its common shares from time to time. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, and clinical trial costs, the company said.

Histogen (HSTO) fell nearly 27% after the regenerative medicines company priced a $14 million public offering of 14 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $1 apiece, or about 3.8% under Wednesday's closing price. Investors also received warrants to buy an additional share together with accompanying warrants to buy up to 14 million common shares, also exercisable at $1 per share.

Among advancers, Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) rose almost 40% after the biopharmaceuticals company announced a production agreement with Tergus Pharma for manufacturing and laboratory materials for Hoth's HT-001 cancer drug candidate. Hoth recently requested a preliminary meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration to discuss its proposed drug development program for the drug.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.