Health Care Sector Update for 12/31/2020: HSTO, PSNL, NNDM, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were flat on premarket Thursday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH), and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were unchanged.

Histogen (HSTO) fell more than 25% after pricing on Wednesday its public offering of 14 million common shares, or common stock equivalents offered through the issuance of pre-funded warrants, together with accompanying warrants to buy up to 14 million common shares, at $1 per share and accompanying warrant.

Personalis (PSNL) also slipped more than 1% after filing a registration statement Wednesday covering the potential sale of up to $300 million in securities and 1,774,240 common shares to be offered by any selling stockholder.

Meanwhile, Nano Dimension (NNDM) gained more than 4% after closing its registered direct offering of about 33.3 million American depositary shares at a price of $7.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of about $250 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.