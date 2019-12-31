Health Care Sector Update for 12/31/2019: NVCN,IMAC,ONTX

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were falling on Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping just over 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down slightly more than 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing over 0.3%.

(+) Neovasc (NVCN) raced nearly 73% higher after the Canadian medical device manufacturer Tuesday said it has filed a pre-market approval application for its Neovasc Reducer device to treat refractory angina with the US Food and Drug Administration. The submission also includes a request to meet with the advisory panel that will review the efficacy and safety of the device, the company said.

(-) IMAC Holdings (IMAC) fell more than 1% after Tuesday announcing its purchase of four clinics in Illinois for an undisclosed price and saying it will begin its subscription-based membership program for current and future patients. The orthopedic therapies and care regeneration company also said in a letter to shareholders it has completed the sale of its BioFirma subsidiary to Self Care Regeneration for $320,800, plus reimbursement of certain expenses.

(-) Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) tumbled 21% after Tuesday announcing plans for a $10 million private placement, selling nearly 27.7 million common shares to two health care-focused institutional investors at 36.15 cents apiece, representing a 24.6% discount to Monday's closing price. The oncology medicines company will use the net proceeds to file a new drug application for its rigosertib intravenous drug candidate to treat second-line myelodysplastic syndromes and for commercialization efforts if the NDA is accepted and approved.

