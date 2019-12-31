US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/31/2019: NVCN, SVRA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.03%

PFE: -0.05%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.15%

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were flat to lower pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Neovasc (NVCN), which was surging more than 107% after saying it has submitted a pre-market approval application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its Neovasc Reducer medical device for the treatment of refractory angina.

(-) Savara (SVRA) was down more than 2%, reversing a portion of its gains after the US Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation for Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.

In other sector news:

(-) The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said it has acquired all rights to the investigational compound bermekimab, along with certain employees, from XBiotech Inc. The transaction was valued at $750 million. Johnson & Johnson was recently declining marginally.

