US Markets
HOTH

Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2022: HOTH, DRMA, KALA

December 30, 2022 — 02:14 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.5%.

In company news, Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) slumped almost 29% after the biopharmaceuticals company announced a $10 million private placement of 2 million shares and warrants to buy up to 2.5 million shares at $5 per share and warrant.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) was over 56% higher Friday afternoon, extending its rally since Tuesday when the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for Kala's KPI-012 product candidate, allowing it to begin phase 2b testing of the prospective treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defects and triggering a $25 million stock purchase from an unnamed healthcare-focused institutional investor.

Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) added 85% after it withdrew the registration statement for an offering of more than 4.4 million shares and an equal number of warrants to buy another share the specialty drug maker proposed in early February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOTH
DRMA
KALA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.