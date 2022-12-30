Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2022: HOTH, DRMA, KALA

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.5%.

In company news, Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) slumped almost 29% after the biopharmaceuticals company announced a $10 million private placement of 2 million shares and warrants to buy up to 2.5 million shares at $5 per share and warrant.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) was over 56% higher Friday afternoon, extending its rally since Tuesday when the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for Kala's KPI-012 product candidate, allowing it to begin phase 2b testing of the prospective treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defects and triggering a $25 million stock purchase from an unnamed healthcare-focused institutional investor.

Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) added 85% after it withdrew the registration statement for an offering of more than 4.4 million shares and an equal number of warrants to buy another share the specialty drug maker proposed in early February.

