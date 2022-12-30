Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2022: CYTH, HOTH, DRMA, KALA

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower this Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat.

In company news, Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) was finishing 0.7% lower after the biotechnology company announced plans for a $4.2 million at-the-market offering of more than 2.6 million shares priced at $1.61 apiece, or nearly 12% above Thursday's closing price. Investors participating in a concurrent private placement received 2.6 million five-year series A-1 warrants exercisable at $1.36 per share and an equal number of three-year series A-2 warrants also exercisable at $1.36.

Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) slumped almost 29% after the biopharmaceuticals company announced a $10 million private placement of 2 million shares and warrants to buy up to 2.5 million shares at $5 per share and warrant.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) was over 53% higher, extending its rally since Tuesday when the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for Kala's KPI-012 product candidate, allowing it to begin phase 2b testing of the prospective treatment for persistent corneal epithelial defects and triggering a $25 million stock purchase from an unnamed healthcare-focused institutional investor.

Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) doubled in price after it withdrew the registration statement for an offering of more than 4.4 million shares and an equal number of warrants to buy another share the specialty drug maker proposed in early February.

