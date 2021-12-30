US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2021: HUGE,IMVT,OCGN

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, FSD Pharma (HUGE) rose 8.1% after the Canadian pharmaceutical research and development company Thursday authorized the repurchase of up to 2 million of its subordinate Class B voting shares.

Immunovant (IMVT) climbed 5.9% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the company to begin a phase III trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its batoclimab drug candidate in patients with the neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis early in 2022.

Ocugen (OCGN) was nearly 13% higher after it said its Covaxin drug candidate jointly developed with Bharat Biotech showed a "robust" neutralizing antibody response and "favorable" safety profile when given to children between the ages two and 18 during phase 2/3 testing.

