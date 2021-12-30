Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2021: BIIB, TYME, ANGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Thursday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently unchanged, and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up by 0.16%.

Biogen (BIIB) was over 5% lower after Samsung Group's Samsung Biologics said media reports that it is in negotiations to acquire the company were "not true." Korea Economic Daily reported that Biogen had approached the South Korean drugmaker to sell itself, while website newsdirectory3.com said the transaction amount was expected to exceed 50 trillion won ($42.05 billion).

Tyme Technologies (TYME) was slipping past 1% after the biopharmaceuticals company said in a regulatory filing it received a warning last week that its common stock was at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market because the closing bid price for its common stock had fallen below $1 per share for more than 30 business days in a row.

Angion Biomedica (ANGN) was gaining over 5% in value after CEO Jay Venkatesan acquired in two tranches 66,907 shares and 210,337 Angion shares on Dec. 27 and 28, respectively, bringing his total beneficial ownership to about 1.6 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.