Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2021: ANGN,HUGE,IMVT,OCGN

Health care stocks largely held on to their midday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up about 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Angion Biomedica (ANGN) climbed almost 20% late in Thursday trade, staying within close range of its intra-day high, after a regulatory filing showed chief executive Jay Venkatesan bought a total of 277,244 shares on Monday and Tuesday, increasing his overall stake in the biopharmaceuticals company to nearly 1.64 million shares.

Ocugen (OCGN) rose almost 11% after saying the Covaxin drug candidate it developed with Bharat Biotech displayed a "robust" neutralizing antibody response and a favorable safety profile during phase 2/3 testing in children between 2 to 18 years old.

Immunovant (IMVT) increased 7% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared it to begin a phase III trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its batoclimab drug candidate in patients with the neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis. The new trial should begin early next year.

FSD Pharma (HUGE) added 5.1% after the Canadian pharmaceutical research and development company Thursday authorized the repurchase of up to 2 million of its subordinate Class B voting shares.

