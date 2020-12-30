Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2020: HEPA, IMMP, AZN, MRNA, PFE, BNTX

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) climbed over 14% after reporting encouraging top-line data from phase IIa testing of its CRV431 cyclophilin inhibitor in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, with steatohepatitis patients treated with 75 milligrams of CRV431 once daily for 28 days showing larger declines in elevated enzyme levels than the patients who received a placebo. Testing with patients receiving 225 milligrams of CRV431 is ongoing.

Immutep (IMMP) rose 7.8% after receiving a US patent for a combination of its eftilagimod-alpha lead drug candidate with either pembrolizumab or nivolumab, two types of FDA-approved PD-1 pathway inhibitors that boost the body's immune responses against cancer cells. Immutep previously received a patent in Europe for the same drug combination in November 2018.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was fractionally lower, reversing earlier gains that came after UK regulators Wednesday authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the company and the University of Oxford, becoming the third vaccine approved in Great Britain in less than a month. A two-shot regimen of the AstraZeneca vaccine was 62% effective preventing COVID-19 during late-stage clinical trials in the UK and Brazil, lagging the efficacy rates for vaccines produced by Moderna (MRNA) and by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.