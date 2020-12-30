Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2020: BNGO,HEPA,IMMP,AZN,MRNA,PFE,BNTX

Health care stocks continue to edge higher heading into Wednesday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Bionano Genomics (BNGO) soared almost 63% after receiving a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq rules requiring listed stocks to maintain a minimum closing price of at least $1 a share. Before this week, Bionano shares last closed above $1 on March 5 after the genome analytics company said its Q4 net loss widened to $7.9 million from $6.4 million during the year-ago period while revenue fell 31% year-over-year to $2.8 million. The stock surged over 51% on Tuesday to finish at $1.33 a share after Bionano said one of its customers was accredited by the College of American Pathologists to diagnose genetic diseases using its Saphyr system.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) climbed 13% after reporting encouraging top-line data from phase IIa testing of its CRV431 cyclophilin inhibitor in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, with steatohepatitis patients treated with 75 milligrams of CRV431 once daily for 28 days showing larger declines in elevated enzyme levels than the patients who received a placebo. Testing with patients receiving 225 milligrams of CRV431 is ongoing.

Immutep (IMMP) rose 8% after receiving a US patent for a combination of its eftilagimod-alpha lead drug candidate with either pembrolizumab or nivolumab, two types of FDA-approved PD-1 pathway inhibitors that boost the body's immune responses against cancer cells. Immutep previously received a patent in Europe for the same drug combination in November 2018.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was ending fractionally higher after UK regulators Wednesday authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the company and the University of Oxford, becoming the third vaccine approved in Great Britain in less than a month. A two-shot regimen of the AstraZeneca vaccine was 62% effective in preventing COVID-19 during late-stage clinical trials in the UK and Brazil, lagging the efficacy rates for vaccines produced by Moderna (MRNA) and by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

