Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2020: AZN, MRNA, OSMT, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Wednesday's pre-bell trading as the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was rising 0.18% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.53% recently.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was advancing by more than 1% as the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it jointly developed with the University of Oxford has been approved for emergency supply in the UK. Separately, a top vaccine official said Germany expects the COVID-19 vaccine to win fast approval by the European Union because of the EU's rolling review of the vaccine's effectiveness, Reuters reported.

Moderna (MRNA) was up nearly 3% after it confirmed that it is in talks with the South Korean government to supply 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) was plunging by more than 26% after disclosing that it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding the new drug application for arbaclofen extended release tablets for the treatment of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis. The letter said that the company failed to adequately justify the statistical analysis of the change from baseline to day 84 in TNmAS-MAL scores comparing arbaclofen 40 mg to placebo.

