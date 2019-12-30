US Markets
SLGL

Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2019: SLGL,EARS,XFOR,ABBV,CBMG

Health care stocks extended their Monday declines, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping slightly more than 0.6% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down just over 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking nearly 1.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) more than doubled in price Monday, rising 111% in late trade, after the dermatology company reported positive top-line results from a pair of phase III trials of its Twyneo drug candidate, saying patients treated with the prospective treatment for acne vulgaris showed a statistically significant improvement compared with a vehicle cream after 12 weeks. Twyneo was also found to be well-tolerated, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Auris Medical Holding (EARS) raced 13% higher after the specialty drugmaker Monday that it has formed Zilentin, a new business unit bundling its keyzilen/AM-101 drug candidate to treat tinnitus and its Sonsuvi/AM-111 prospective therapy for hearing loss.

(+) Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) rose 1% after the genetic therapy company Monday said it retained the Jefferies Group and White & Case to assist with a review of its strategic options, including a Nov. 11 buyout offer led by CEO Bizuo Liu proposing to take the company private for $19.50 per share in cash.

(-) X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) was 1% lower Monday afternoon, giving back an early 3% spike that followed the immuno-oncology company saying it has started phase Ib testing of a combination of its mavorixafor drug candidate with Abbvie's (ABBV) ibrutinib cancer medication for the treatment of Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

