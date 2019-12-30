Health Care Sector Update for 12/30/2019: SLGL, MYGN, AXSM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: -0.10%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.11%

AMGN: -0.22%

Top health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL), which was surging more than 106% after saying top-line results from two phase 3 clinical trials of its Twyneo treatment demonstrated statistically significant improvement on all co-primary endpoints for patients with acne vulgaris.

(+) Myriad Genetics (MYGN) was up more than 5% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its BRACAnalysis CDx as a companion diagnostic test identifying patients with germline BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer and who are suitable for treatment with Lynparza.

(+) Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was advancing nearly 4% after reporting that its phase 3 clinical study on AXS-07, an investigational medication for the acute treatment of migraine, met its primary endpoints.

