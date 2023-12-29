News & Insights

CI

Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2023: CI, BSX, NKGN, XLV, IBB

December 29, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) unchanged and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.2%.

The Cigna Group (CI) was up 0.2% after saying it continues to expect fiscal 2023 adjusted income from operations of at least $24.75 per share.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was advancing over 1% after saying it has started a trial to assess the safety and effectiveness of the Farapulse Pulsed Field Ablation System as a first-line treatment for persistent atrial fibrillation, a sustained arrhythmia that lasts for over a week.

NKGen Biotech (NKGN) said it dosed the first patient in a phase 1/2a trial for its SNK01 natural killer cell therapy to treat Alzheimer's disease. NKGen Biotech was falling past 6% in recent Friday premarket activity.

