Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2023: AIM, SLGC, LAB, GRFS, BFRG

December 29, 2023 — 03:54 pm EST

Health care stocks climbed late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.8%.

In corporate news, AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) said Friday a Delaware court ruled that the nomination notice submitted by an activist group seeking to nominate three candidates to the company's board was invalid. Its shares tumbled 7.1%.

SomaLogic (SLGC) founder Larry Gold and Chief Technology Officer Jason Cleveland late Thursday said they they oppose the company's planned merger with Standard BioTools (LAB). SomaLogic fell 4.5%, and Standard BioTools dropped 5%.

Grifols (GRFS) shares jumped 10% after the company said it was selling a 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier for 12.5 billion renminbi ($1.76 billion).

Bullfrog AI (BFRG) shares rose 7.5% after Chief Executive Officer Vin Singh in a letter to shareholders cited 2023 as an "extraordinary year," including the start of a preclinical animal study of the company's liver disease and obesity drug candidate BF-114.

