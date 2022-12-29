Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2022: XLV, IBB, UTRS, CLLS, CTSO

Health care stocks were tracking higher in pre-bell Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbing more than 1%.

Minerva Surgical (UTRS) was retreating more than 9% after announcing that President and Chief Executive David Clapper has decided to retire. Clapper will be succeeded by Todd Usen, most recently the chief executive of Activ Surgical, effective Jan. 2.

Cellectis (CLLS) was gaining more than 6% after securing a 40-million-euro ($42.5 million) credit facility from the European Investment Bank.

CytoSorbents (CTSO) was also increasing by about 5% after obtaining a $5 million non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank.

