Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2022: MDWD, VCEL, CTSO, LHDX, UTRS

December 29, 2022 — 04:01 pm EST

Health care stocks were mostly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both rising around 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 2.5%.

In company news, MediWound (MDWD) rose 4.9% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the biologics license application for its NexoBrid biopharmaceutical product to treat severe thermal burns in adults. FDA approval also triggered a $7.5 million milestone payment for the company from Vericel (VCEL), which will commercialize NexoBrid in North America.

CytoSorbents (CTSO) gained almost 18% after the blood-purification company said it received $5 million in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank.

Lucira Health (LHDX) slid 4% after the medical technology company said it has fully repaid $80 million owed through loan facilities maturing in February 2026 with Hercules Capital (HTGC) and Silicon Valley Bank. Lucira also paid a $1.1 million termination fee to exit the credit facilities.

Minerva Surgical (UTRS) tumbled 14% after the uterine health care company said CEO David Clapper will retire on Jan. 2 and will be succeeded by Todd Usen, who had been the chief executive at venture-backed digital surgery company Activ Surgical.

