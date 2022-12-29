Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2022: CTSO, LHDX, UTRS, HTGC

Health care stocks were mostly higher this Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.4% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 1.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 2.8%.

In company news, CytoSorbents (CTSO) gained almost 18% after the blood-purification company said it received $5 million in non-dilutive debt financing from Bridge Bank.

Lucira Health (LHDX) slid 2.4% after the medical technology company said it has fully repaid $80 million owed through loan facilities maturing in February 2026 with Hercules Capital (HTGC) and Silicon Valley Bank. Lucira also paid a $1.1 million termination fee to exit the credit facilities.

Minerva Surgical (UTRS) tumbled over 11% after the uterine health care company late Wednesday said CEO David Clapper will retire on Jan. 2 and will be succeeded by Todd Usen, who had been the chief executive at venture-backed digital surgery company Activ Surgical until earlier this year.

