Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2021: CYTO,AMZN,NTRB,CANF,NRXP

Health care stocks added to their midday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 0.6% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was 0.4% higher, overcoming an earlier slide.

In company news, Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) rose almost 36% after it launched its virus protection nasal spray Bentrio on Amazon (AMZN) in Germany, with other European markets to follow. Altamira said it has also signed a distribution agreement with Wellesta Holdings to make Bentrio available in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) added over 15% after it said it would be filing new patent applications for its Namodenoson drug candidate in several countries after data from a recent open-label extension trial showed a patient with a common form of liver cancer was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with the experimental immunotherapy.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) increased more than 10% on Wednesday after it said it was seeking a narrowed breakthrough therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Zyesami drug candidate to treat respiratory failure in high-risk COVID-19 patients after the agency rejected a prior bid by the company for an emergency use authorization for the medication.

Nutriband (NTRB) climbed 9.2% after the transdermal pharmaceuticals company said it authorized the repurchase of up to $1 million of its common shares. The company currently has nearly 7.8 million shares outstanding.

