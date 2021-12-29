Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2021: CANF, NRXP, LHDX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.16% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.14% recently.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) was gaining over 15% in value after saying it will be filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of advanced solid tumors with its drug Namodenoson.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) was rallying by more than 14% after saying it has filed a request with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking breakthrough therapy designation for Zyesami as a treatment for certain high-risk COVID-19 patients.

Lucira Health (LHDX) was up over 9% amid a distribution agreement with health services providers Co-Defend Inc. and Co-Protect LLC for at least 600,000 of its infectious disease test kits in 2022.

