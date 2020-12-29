Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2020: TENX,GHSI,ARCT

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) rallied Tuesday, at one point climbing over 165% to touch its best share price since November 2018 at $2.84, after HC Wainwright began coverage of the specialty drugmaker with a buy rating and a $5 price target.

Guardian Health (GHSI) rose 8.8% after Tuesday naming Bret Scholtes as the new CEO of the specialty health sciences company beginning on Jan. 6. Scholtes joins Guardian from nutritional products company Omega Protein where he was the chief executive over the past nine year.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) plunged almost 54% after analysts at least four research shops lowered their respective ratings after the genetic medicines company late Monday disclosed preliminary results from phase I/II testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with B Riley saying the company's ARCT-021 vaccine candiate showed "underwhelming" ability in neutralizing antibodies. Arcturus released the early-stage data together with saying regulators in Singapore have approved the start of a phase II study for ARCT-021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.