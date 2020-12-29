Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2020: ARCT, ALKS, AMPH, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.2% in recent trading.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) plunged 40% as several analysts cut their ratings on the stock after the issuance of some data on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The stock's tumble "reflects underwhelming" results in neutralizing antibody data that Wall Street views as most relevant for symptomatic infection prevention, B. Riley said in a report. Arcturus said it has received approval from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority to move ahead with a Phase II study for its vaccine candidate ARCT-021 for COVID-19.

Alkermes (ALKS) was climbing past 9% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its resubmitted new-drug application for ALKS 3831, which is intended for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and adults with bipolar I disorder.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) was advancing by more than 11% after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's generic glucagon for injection USP, 1 mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit, for treating diabetes mellitus patients experiencing severe hypoglycemia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.