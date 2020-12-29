Health Care Sector Update for 12/29/2020: AMRH,ENVB,TENX,GHSI,ARCT

Health care stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Ameri Holdings (AMRH) fell over 53% after the cloud services company said it has secured sufficient votes to complete its proposed bid to acquire Canadian drugmaker Jay Pharma through an all-stock transaction and the spin-off of its existing IT services business. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year, with the combined companies changing its name to Enveric Biosciences while its ticker symbol will change to ENVB, it said.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) plunged 55% after analysts at four research shops lowered their respective ratings after the genetic medicines company late Monday disclosed preliminary results from phase I/II testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with B Riley saying the company's ARCT-021 vaccine candidate showed "underwhelming" ability in neutralizing antibodies.

To the upside, Therapeutics (TENX) rallied Tuesday, at one point climbing over 165% to touch its best share price since November 2018 at $2.84, after HC Wainwright began coverage of the specialty drugmaker with a buy rating and a $5 price target.

Guardian Health (GHSI) rose 21% after Tuesday naming Bret Scholtes as the new CEO of the specialty health sciences company beginning on Jan. 6. Scholtes joins Guardian from nutritional products company Omega Protein where he was the chief executive over the past nine years.

