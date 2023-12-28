News & Insights

CTSO

Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2023: CTSO, NEO, PROF, XLV, IBB

December 28, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Cytosorbents (CTSO) was retreating by almost 35% after saying its STAR-T trial investigating DrugSorb-ATR met the primary safety endpoint but missed the primary effectiveness endpoint in the overall patient population.

NeoGenomics (NEO) was down more than 13% after saying it will appeal a preliminary injunction against the company related to a copyright infringement lawsuit by Natera (NTRA).

Profound Medical (PROF) was over 8% lower after it priced a public offering of roughly 2.7 million shares at $7.50 apiece.

