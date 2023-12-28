Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2023: CTSO, MBOT, NTRA, NEO

Health care stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each climbing 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.2%.

In corporate news, Cytosorbents (CTSO) shares plunged 39% after the company said its trial investigating DrugSorb-ATR missed the primary effectiveness endpoint in the overall patient population while meeting the primary safety endpoint.

Microbot Medical (MBOT) surged 48% after the company said Thursday it completed its good laboratory practice preclinical study of the Liberty endovascular robotic surgical system using a porcine model, and the study met all of its objectives.

NeoGenomics (NEO) shares fell 18% as the company said it plans to appeal a preliminary injunction related to a copyright infringement lawsuit by Natera (NTRA). Shares of Natera rose 1.5%.

