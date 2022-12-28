US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2022: XLV, VHT, GILD, UTRS, JNCE, KALA

December 28, 2022 — 09:04 am EST

Health care stocks were narrowly rising pre-bell Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.2%. The Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) was recently inactive.

Minerva Surgical (UTRS) climbed more than 126% after reaching an agreement to sell about 146.6 million of its common shares at $0.2046 apiece for gross proceeds of about $30 million in a private placement led by private equity firm Accelmed.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) will acquire all outstanding rights to GS-1811, a potential immunotherapy for patients with solid tumors, from Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE). Jounce was gaining above 70% while Gilead was marginally increasing in recent premarket trading.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) was rising 64% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the investigational new drug application for the company's KPI-012 product candidate, with the biopharmaceuticals company now expecting to begin Phase 2b testing of the human mesenchymal stem cell secretome in patients with persistent corneal epithelial defect during the first three months of 2023.

