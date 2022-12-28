Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2022: LUCY,KALA,UTRS,JNCE,GILD

Healthcare stocks declined late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4%, giving back a midday gain, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.6% ahead of the closing bell.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) advanced over 28% after Wednesday saying Authentic Brands will license its Eddie Bauer outdoor brand to develop a new line of smart eyewear debuting next year. The financial terms of the multi-year contract were not disclosed.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) rallied almost 36% after selling the remaining rights to its GS-1811 immunotherapy candidate to Gilead Sciences (GILD) for $67 million. Gilead shares were fractionally lower Wednesday afternoon.

Minerva Surgical (UTRS) jumped almost 85% after the medical technology company announced a $30 million private placement of 146.6 million shares at $0.2046 apiece - or almost 26% above Tuesday's closing price. The deal led by private-equity investors Accelmed is expected to extend Minerva's cash runway by at least 12 months.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) more than tripled in price, recently rising over 236%, after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for its KPI-012 product candidate. The company is now expecting to begin Phase 2b testing of the human mesenchymal stem cell secretome in patients with persistent corneal epithelial defect in early 2023. The agency nod also triggered a $25 million, follow-on funding tranche with a healthcare-focused institutional investor.

