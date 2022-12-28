Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2022: KALA, UTRS, JNCE, GILD

Health care stocks were straddling their Wednesday starting marks this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) more than tripled in price, recently rising over 248%, after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for its KPI-012 product candidate and the company now expecting to begin phase 2b testing of the human mesenchymal stem cell secretome in patients with persistent corneal epithelial defect in early 2023. The agency nod also triggered a $25 million, follow-on funding tranche with a health care-focused institutional investor.

Minerva Surgical (UTRS) jumped almost 72% after the medical technology company announced a $30 million private placement of 146.6 million shares at $0.2046 apiece - or almost 26% above Tuesday's closing price. The deal led by private-equity investors Accelmed is expected to extend Minerva's cash runway by at least 12 months.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) rallied more than 45% after selling remaining rights to its GS-1811 immunotherapy candidate to Gilead Sciences (GILD) for $67 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.