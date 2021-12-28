Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2021: MRNA,KNSA,MLSS

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 0.4%.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) fell 2.5% after saying it will deliver another 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots to South Korea. The drugmaker expects delivering 15 million doses during the three months ending Sept. 30 and and 5 million doses during the final quarter of 2022, it said.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) was 2.8% lower this afternoon, paring most of the 12% decline earlier Tuesday that followed the company saying its mavrilimumab drug candidate did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of keeping COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory syndrome alive and free of mechanical ventilation 29 days after beginning treatment in the phase III trial.

Milestone Scientific (MLSS) rose 1% after the medical and dental devices company said it received purchase orders for its CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System disposables from two unnamed hospitals. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

