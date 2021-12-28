Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2021: KNSA, BXRX, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently up by 0.05%.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) fell more than 10% after saying the phase 3 portion of a phase 2/3 trial of mavrilimumab in patients with COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of proportion of patients alive and free of mechanical ventilation at day 29.

Baudax Bio (BXRX) tumbled more than 24% amid plans to raise gross proceeds of $4.2 million through a registered direct offering of about 42,289 convertible preferred shares and warrants to purchase up to about 12.7 million common shares.

Moderna (MRNA) said it has agreed to supply 20 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea or an updated boost vaccine candidate if approved. Moderna was slightly lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.