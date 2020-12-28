Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2020: MYOV,IMV,NVAX

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was dropping 0.4%.

In company news, Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Monday topped $30 for the first time ever, climbing almost 36% to a new, all-time high of $30.90 a share, after announcing a new partnership with Pfizer (PFE) worth up to $4.2 billion to commercialize Myovant's relugloix hormone receptor to treat prostate cancer in men and uterine fibroids and endometriosis fibroids in women. Under terms of the deal, Myovant will receive a $650 million upfront payment and is also eligible for up to $3.55 billion in potential milestone payments and future royalties.

IMV Inc. (IMV) rose more than 12% after saying its DPX-COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated a favorable safety profile during preclinical immunogenicity and challenge studies. The company also is planning preclinical studies on new variants of the virus causing COVID-19 and has began to scale-up production of DPX-COVID-19 in India and Europe, eventually expecting to make "several hundred million" doses.

To the downside, Novavax (NVAX) fell 4.6% despite the drugmaker Monday saying it has started phase III testing of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the US and Mexico. During earlier trials, the company said NVX-CoV2373 "provoked a robust immune response, generated highly neutralizing antibodies against the virus and was generally well-tolerated."

