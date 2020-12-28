Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2020: MYOV,IMV,NVAX
Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was dropping 0.4%.
In company news, Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Monday topped $30 for the first time ever, climbing almost 36% to a new, all-time high of $30.90 a share, after announcing a new partnership with Pfizer (PFE) worth up to $4.2 billion to commercialize Myovant's relugloix hormone receptor to treat prostate cancer in men and uterine fibroids and endometriosis fibroids in women. Under terms of the deal, Myovant will receive a $650 million upfront payment and is also eligible for up to $3.55 billion in potential milestone payments and future royalties.
IMV Inc. (IMV) rose more than 12% after saying its DPX-COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated a favorable safety profile during preclinical immunogenicity and challenge studies. The company also is planning preclinical studies on new variants of the virus causing COVID-19 and has began to scale-up production of DPX-COVID-19 in India and Europe, eventually expecting to make "several hundred million" doses.
To the downside, Novavax (NVAX) fell 4.6% despite the drugmaker Monday saying it has started phase III testing of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the US and Mexico. During earlier trials, the company said NVX-CoV2373 "provoked a robust immune response, generated highly neutralizing antibodies against the virus and was generally well-tolerated."
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut