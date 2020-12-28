Health Care Sector Update for 12/28/2020: MYOV, PFE, AZN, MRK, TLC, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were flat on premarket Monday with the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) flat and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) unchanged.

Stocks moving on the news include Myovant Sciences (MYOV), which rose more than 21%. The company and Pfizer (PFE) are collaborating to develop and commercialize a relugolix combination tablet for women with endometriosis, as well as Orgovyx for patients with advanced prostate cancer. Pfizer was trading fractionally higher before markets open.

AstraZeneca (AZN) also gained more than 3%, while Merck (MRK) added almost 1% after the two companies said the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved Lynparza for the treatment of ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer.

Taiwan Liposome Co. (TLC) was up more than 4% after completing the patient enrollment for a phase 3 trial of TLC599 in patients with osteoarthritis knee pain.

