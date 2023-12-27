News & Insights

US Markets
MTNB

Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2023: MTNB, FWBI, CYTK, IOVA

December 27, 2023 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1%.

In corporate news, Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) shares jumped 19% after the company said studies showed its lipid nanocrystal technology successfully delivered two targeted genetic materials orally.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on its trial for non-small cell lung cancer treatment following a participant's death. Its shares tumbled 19%.

First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) shares soared 52% after the company disclosed the sale of its Niclosamide program for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases to an unnamed biopharmaceutical company.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) surged 80% after the company said that a phase 3 trial of aficamten in people with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy yielded "positive topline results."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTNB
FWBI
CYTK
IOVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.