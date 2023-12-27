Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2023: MTNB, FWBI, CYTK, IOVA

Health care stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1%.

In corporate news, Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) shares jumped 19% after the company said studies showed its lipid nanocrystal technology successfully delivered two targeted genetic materials orally.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on its trial for non-small cell lung cancer treatment following a participant's death. Its shares tumbled 19%.

First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) shares soared 52% after the company disclosed the sale of its Niclosamide program for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases to an unnamed biopharmaceutical company.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) surged 80% after the company said that a phase 3 trial of aficamten in people with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy yielded "positive topline results."

