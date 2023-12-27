Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2023: FWBI, CYTK, CHRS

Health care stocks rose Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each climbing 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 1.2%.

In corporate news, First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) shares soared 63% after the company disclosed the sale of its Niclosamide program for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases to an unnamed biopharmaceutical company.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) surged 78% after the company said that a phase 3 trial of aficamten in people with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy yielded "positive topline results."

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) jumped 25% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved Udenyca Onbody, a device used to deliver Udenyca for cancer patients.

