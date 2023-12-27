Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2023: CYTK, CHRS, IOVA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was gaining 0.7% recently.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) was gaining almost 58% in value after saying a phase 3 trial of the investigational drug aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy yielded "positive topline results."

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) was up more than 35% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Udenyca Onbody, a device used to deliver Udenyca for cancer patients.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was slipping past 20% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the company's lung cancer therapy trial following a reported death potentially linked to the treatment.

