News & Insights

US Markets
CYTK

Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2023: CYTK, CHRS, IOVA, XLV, IBB

December 27, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was gaining 0.7% recently.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) was gaining almost 58% in value after saying a phase 3 trial of the investigational drug aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy yielded "positive topline results."

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) was up more than 35% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Udenyca Onbody, a device used to deliver Udenyca for cancer patients.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was slipping past 20% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the company's lung cancer therapy trial following a reported death potentially linked to the treatment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYTK
CHRS
IOVA
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.