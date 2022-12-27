Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLV, IBB, KALV, FLGC, OGEN

Healthcare stocks were narrowly rising pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) was increasing more than 13% after announcing a registered direct offering of about 9.5 million common shares for $6 apiece and 182,470 prefunded warrants for about $6 each for gross proceeds of about $58 million.

Flora Growth (FLGC) advanced more than 11% after closing its all-stock acquisition of Franchise Global Health.

Oragenics (OGEN) was dropping about 9% after its board approved a 1-for-60 reverse stock split.

