Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2022: TCON,CBIO,PTE,IINN

Health care stocks were little changed in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 2.1%.

In company news, Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) rose 8.3% on Tuesday after saying it has signed an agreement providing up to $30 million in non-dilutive financing, including $3.5 million in new funding before the end of 2022. The remaining $26.5 million or less will be distributed based on a potential arbitration award slated in early 2023 and the satisfaction of other conditions, the biopharmaceuticals company said.

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) rose almost 2% after the biopharmaceuticals company said it has acquired global rights to F351, a phase 3 drug candidate to treat liver and kidney fibrosis as part of a reverse merger with GNI Group, a publicly traded company on the Tokyo stock exchange and the majority owner of Beijing Continent, the Chinese drug maker that developed F351. Catalyst plans to issue common and preferred stock that will eventually provide GNI and Continent with 97.5% of the combination. The deal is subject to shareholder approval and other conditions.

Inspira Technologies OXY (IINN) fell 6.8% after the medical device company Tuesday announced an exclusive original equipment manufacturing deal with Terumo's cardiovascular division to produce a flow mechanism used in its respiratory devices supporting extracorporeal circulation of the blood during the oxygenation process. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PolarityTE (PTE) dropped over 11%, easing from a more than 14% advance earlier Tuesday, after saying it signed a non-binding agreement with Michael Brauser, who is seeking to buy all of the regenerative tissue and biomaterials company's stock he doesn't already own for $1.03 per share in cash,

