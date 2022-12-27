Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2022: CBIO,PTE,IINN

Health care stocks were little changed, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) rose 3.3% after the biopharmaceutical company said it acquired global rights to F351, a phase 3 drug candidate to treat liver and kidney fibrosis as part of a reverse merger with GNI Group, a publicly traded company in Tokyo and the majority owner of Beijing Continent, the Chinese drug maker that developed F351. Catalyst plans to issue common and preferred stock that will eventually provide GNI and Continent with 97.5% of the combination. The deal is subject to shareholder approval and other conditions.

PolarityTE (PTE) was 1.6% higher in recent trade, easing from a more than 14% advance earlier Tuesday, after saying it signed a non-binding agreement with Michael Brauser, who is seeking to buy all of the regenerative tissue and biomaterials company's stock it doesn't already own for $1.03 per share in cash.

Inspira Technologies OXY (IINN) fell 6.8% after the medical device company Tuesday announced an exclusive original equipment manufacturing deal with Terumo's cardiovascular division to produce a flow mechanism used in its respiratory devices supporting extracorporeal circulation of the blood during the oxygenation process. Financial terms were not disclosed.

