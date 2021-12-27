Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2021: STRO,MBOT,BTCY,SYK,BBIO

Health care stocks were ending Monday near intraday highs, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) gained 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index sank 1.5%.

In company news, Sutro Biopharma (STRO) rose 2.5% after Monday announcing a licensing deal with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals to commercialize Sutro's STRO-002 prospective therapy for ovarian and endometrial cancers in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Sutro is to receive a $40 million upfront payment and up to $345 million in incentives tied to regulatory and commercial milestone.

Biotricity (BTCY) climbed 7.2% after the medical technology company said it has completed a $12 million, five-year non-convertible debt financing with SWK Funding. Biotricity plans to use the proceeds to refinance debt, increase inventory and fund recurring revenue subscriptions.

Microbot Medical (MBOT) surged over 73% after unveiling a strategic collaboration to develop robotic procedural kits for medical device giant Stryker (SYK) by integrating its Liberty robotic system with Stryker's neurovascular instruments. Microbot said it will also continue developing the robotic system independently for use in peripheral and coronary procedures.

Among decliners, BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares plunged more than 72% to a record low of $11.20 a share after the comopany saod its acoramidis antibody conjugate did not meet the primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial for symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.

