Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2021: MBOT, BTCY, SYK, BBIO

Health care stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Microbot Medical (MBOT) surged almost 52% after beginning a strategic collaboration to develop robotic procedural kits for medical device giant Stryker (SYK) by integrating its Liberty robotic system with Stryker's neurovascular instruments. Microbot also will continue developing the robotic system independently for use in peripheral and coronary procedures.

Biotricity (BTCY) climbed 8.90% after the medical technology company Monday said it has completed a $12 million, five-year non-convertible debt financing with SWK Funding. Biotricity plans to use the proceeds to refinance some of its less favorable debt as well as enhancing inventory and funding recurring revenue subscriptions.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Monday plunged over 72% to a record low of $11.25 a share after reporting its acoramidis drug candidate did not meet its primary endpoint during phase III testing in patients with symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, with the disease decline in the placebo group 70% lower than in the treatment group.

