US Markets
BBIO

Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2021: BBIO, MBOT, SYK, STRO, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday.

The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.30% higher while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.49% recently.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) was shedding over 67% in value after saying acoramidis, its treatment for symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, did not meet the primary endpoint in an ongoing late-stage study at month 12.

Microbot Medical (MBOT) was surging past 72% after announcing a strategic collaboration to integrate Stryker's (SYK) neurovascular instruments with its Liberty robotic system for developing robotic procedural kits.

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) was over 13% higher amid a licensing deal with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals to develop STRO-002, its investigational treatment for ovarian and endometrial cancers, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBIO MBOT SYK STRO XLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular