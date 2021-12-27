Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2021: BBIO, MBOT, SYK, STRO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday.

The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.30% higher while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.49% recently.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) was shedding over 67% in value after saying acoramidis, its treatment for symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, did not meet the primary endpoint in an ongoing late-stage study at month 12.

Microbot Medical (MBOT) was surging past 72% after announcing a strategic collaboration to integrate Stryker's (SYK) neurovascular instruments with its Liberty robotic system for developing robotic procedural kits.

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) was over 13% higher amid a licensing deal with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals to develop STRO-002, its investigational treatment for ovarian and endometrial cancers, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

