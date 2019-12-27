Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2019: MBOT,FLXN,MLNT

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing over 0.3% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling more than 0.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Microbot Medical (MBOT) slid over 18% after pricing a direct offering of 912,858 common shares at $10.50 apiece, representing a 25% discount to its most recent closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund development of the company's self-cleaning shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and its Liberty disposal robotic system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular surgeries.

In other sector news:

(+) Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) rose almost 11% after the the US Food and Drug Administration approved a supplemental new-drug application revising the product label for its Zilretta medication for osteoarthritis knee pain. The updated label removes current language stating Zilretta was not intended for repeat administration and now says the "efficacy and safety of repeat administration of Zilretta have not been demonstrated."

(-) Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) tumbled 74% to a worst-ever 39 cents a share after the drugmaker Friday announced a restructuring proposal with Deerfield Management, which will acquire 100% of the stock issued by the reorganized company in exchange for cancelling $140 million in secured claims. Melinta will continue its normal operations and will evaluate any competing bids received during the court-supervised Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

