Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2019: FLXN, FPRX, SPPI, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: +0.25%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care majors were mostly flat in Friday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), which was gaining more than 19% after saying the US FDA has approved a supplemental new-drug application (sNDA) to revise the product label for Zilretta for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

(+) Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) was advancing by more than 8% after announcing that its founder, Lewis Williams, has resigned as a member of the board to focus on his role as CEO of Walking Fish Therapeutics, a start-up company that he co-founded, and other activities supporting life science start-up companies.

(+) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) was up more than 6%, slightly recovering from the previous day's decline after the primary endpoint of its phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its poziotinib drug candidate for certain patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer was not met in the Cohort 1 phase.

