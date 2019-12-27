Health Care Sector Update for 12/27/2019: DCPH,MBOT,FLXN,MLNT

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks eased somewhat Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling more than 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) fell almost 5% on Friday after a new regulatory filing showed the drugmaker's chief financial officer this week pocketed a more than $2.65 million profit when he exercised a quarterly option to buy and then sell 40,000 shares of the company's stock. Thomas Kelly Monday paid $1.89 for each of the shares and sold them at a weighted average of $68.21 per share. Kelly, who joined Deciphera from privately held molecular diagnostics company AdvanDx in February 2015, does not directly own any of the company's shares but holds additional options to buy up to 83,008 shares, according to a Form 4 filing late Thursday.

In other sector news:

(+) Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) rose over 8% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved a supplemental new-drug application revising the product label for its Zilretta medication for osteoarthritis knee pain. The updated label removes current language stating Zilretta was not intended for repeat administration and now says the "efficacy and safety of repeat administration of Zilretta have not been demonstrated."

(-) Microbot Medical (MBOT) slid more than 20% after pricing a direct offering of 912,858 common shares at $10.50 apiece, representing a 25% discount to its most recent closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund development of the company's self-cleaning shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and its Liberty disposal robotic system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular surgeries.

(-) Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) tumbled 74% to a worst-ever 39 cents a share after the drugmaker Friday announced a restructuring proposal with Deerfield Management, which will acquire 100% of the stock issued by the reorganized company in exchange for canceling $140 million in secured claims. Melinta will continue its normal operations and will evaluate any competing bids received during the court-supervised Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

