Health Care Sector Update for 12/26/2023: RYZB, BMY, AZN, GRCL, LIAN, JNJ

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was marginally lower and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.8% recently.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has agreed to acquire RayzeBio (RYZB) for around $4.1 billion, the companies said. RayzeBio was rallying past 100% in recent premarket activity.

AstraZeneca (AZN) has agreed to acquire Chinese clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) for up to $1.2 billion, the companies said. Gracell Biotechnologies was up more than 60% pre-bell.

LianBio (LIAN) was advancing by more than 2% after saying it has assigned to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical subsidiary the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize investigational oncology product NBTXR3 in China, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.