Health Care Sector Update for 12/26/2023: IINN, BMY, RYZB, AZN, GRCL, ONCT

Health care stocks were advancing late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, Inspira Technologies (IINN) shares jumped almost 8% after the company disclosed promising accuracy results for its Hyla blood sensor, paving the way for seeking US regulatory approval in H2 2024. The company also said it was raising $3.9 million in gross proceeds via an offering of about 3 million shares at $1.28 each.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) agreed to acquire RayzeBio (RYZB) for $4.1 billion, the companies said Tuesday. RayzeBio shares doubled, while Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 1.7%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) on Tuesday agreed to acquire Chinese clinical-stage biotechnology company Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) for up to $1.2 billion. Gracell shares soared 60%.

