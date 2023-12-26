Health Care Sector Update for 12/26/2023: BMY, RYZB, GRCL, AZN, ONCT

News & Insights

Health care stocks were steady Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index little changed and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) agreed to acquire RayzeBio (RYZB) for $4.1 billion, the companies said Tuesday. RayzeBio shares doubled, while Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 1.8%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) on Tuesday agreed to acquire Chinese clinical-stage biotechnology company Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) for up to $1.2 billion. Gracell shares soared 60%.

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) said that one patient died based on the updated status of its dose expansion phase 1/2 study of ONCT-808 for the treatment of people with B-cell lymphoma. Its shares fell 4.7%.

